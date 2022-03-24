Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 90,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,929. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

