Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Charlie Nunn Sells 404,092 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 49.68 ($0.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,545,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,177,281. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
