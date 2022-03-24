Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Charlie Nunn Sells 404,092 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 49.68 ($0.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,545,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,177,281. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

