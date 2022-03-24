Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Charlie Nunn Sells 404,092 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 49.68 ($0.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,545,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,177,281. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

