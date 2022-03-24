The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $10.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

RXRX stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 735,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,772. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,779,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $23,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

