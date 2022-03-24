Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYX. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.