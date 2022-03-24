DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,022. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

