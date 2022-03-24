DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.
Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,022. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.
DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.