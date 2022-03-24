Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,788. The stock has a market cap of $431.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.