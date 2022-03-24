Truist Financial Increases Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $31.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.08% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 8,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

