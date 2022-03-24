Truist Financial Increases Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $31.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.08% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 8,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
