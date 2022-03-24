Phantasma Energy Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.91 million and $120,618.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.78 or 0.07030003 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,898.89 or 0.99637169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

