Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $30.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 12,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,853. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

