BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 104.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $221,303.40 and $29.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 109.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

