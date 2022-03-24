Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 8,409,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,809. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

