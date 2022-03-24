Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.48.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.39.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

