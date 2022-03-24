Strs Ohio Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $75,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.53.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -748.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average is $227.34. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

