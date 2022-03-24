Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $503.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $513.00.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.