CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Equities research analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MIR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 942,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,524. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

