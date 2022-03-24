Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 6,623,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,240,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

