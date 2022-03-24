Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 55,581 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 55,581 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

