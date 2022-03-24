Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZY stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

