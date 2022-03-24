Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.85. 202,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

