Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 31,913 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

