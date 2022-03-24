Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.87. 7,244,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

