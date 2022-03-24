1,799 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,146. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

