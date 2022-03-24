iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. iMedia Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IMBI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

