Pamela Mccormack Sells 3,139 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE LADR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,584. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.08.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $16,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,386,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
