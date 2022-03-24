Pamela Mccormack Sells 3,139 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,584. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $16,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,386,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LADR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.