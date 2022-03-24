Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Insider Graham Bradley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$11,850.00 ($8,777.78).

Graham Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Graham Bradley bought 2,000 shares of Shine Justice stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,740.00 ($2,029.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Shine Justice’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Shine Justice’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Shine Justice Company Profile

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

