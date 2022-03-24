Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Insider Graham Bradley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$11,850.00 ($8,777.78).
Graham Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 24th, Graham Bradley bought 2,000 shares of Shine Justice stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,740.00 ($2,029.63).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67.
Shine Justice Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.
Further Reading
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.