Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Insider Matthew Majoros Sells 400 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Envestnet stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 497,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.35 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

