Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Announces Earnings Results

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

