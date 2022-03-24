Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 712,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

