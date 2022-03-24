Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 712,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Earnings History for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

