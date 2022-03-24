Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beam Global by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

