Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $45.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
About Beam Global (Get Rating)
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
