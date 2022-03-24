GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

GDS stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,327. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

