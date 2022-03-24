PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.
PVH stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
