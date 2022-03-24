Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Matterport stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

