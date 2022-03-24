KeyCorp Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $68.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.16.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $63.62. 2,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,790. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

