Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $52.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,709,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 403,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,005. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

