ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$48.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.68. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

