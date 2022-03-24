Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40.

Shares of IRNT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,738. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IronNet by 13,407.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

