Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Purchases $111,988.47 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

