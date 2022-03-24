Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 99,190 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 99,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$69,433.00 ($51,431.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CountPlus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

