Insider Buying: Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Insider Buys 29,102 Shares of Stock

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Rating) insider Kyriakos (Ken) Poutakidis purchased 29,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,197.90 ($31,257.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

About Top Shelf International

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd. produces and markets Australian spirit-based beverage brands. It cans, bottles or kegs carbonated and non-carbonated alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. The company is headquartered in Campbellfield, Australia.

