Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0127

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $48.96 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,588,438 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

