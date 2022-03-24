Morgan Stanley Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Equal Weight

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,367. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$42.85.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,122,729.85. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock worth $11,262,912.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

