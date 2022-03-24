Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,112. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.