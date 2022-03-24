Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,235,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

