CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $174.53. 377,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,237. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.53 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.