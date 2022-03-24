NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 187.25, a quick ratio of 187.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
About NAOS Emerging Opportunities (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.