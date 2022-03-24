Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.
NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
About Aptinyx (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
