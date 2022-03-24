Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

