Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WDH opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

