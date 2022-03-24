Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a PE ratio of -208.83 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

