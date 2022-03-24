Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $45,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

APD stock opened at $235.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.