Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,931 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

